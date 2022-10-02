Ramaco Resources, Inc. Expected to Post FY2022 Earnings of $4.08 Per Share (NASDAQ:METC)

Ramaco Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:METC – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Ramaco Resources in a report released on Tuesday, September 27th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Lafemina now anticipates that the energy company will post earnings per share of $4.08 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $4.54. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Ramaco Resources’ current full-year earnings is $4.08 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Ramaco Resources’ FY2023 earnings at $3.59 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $4.86 EPS.

Ramaco Resources (NASDAQ:METC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The energy company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by ($0.96). Ramaco Resources had a return on equity of 42.89% and a net margin of 21.95%. The company had revenue of $138.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $212.74 million.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on METC. Clarkson Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Ramaco Resources in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Ramaco Resources from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th.

Ramaco Resources stock opened at $9.20 on Friday. Ramaco Resources has a one year low of $8.43 and a one year high of $21.73. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $10.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $405.63 million, a P/E ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 0.93.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st will be given a $0.1133 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.93%. Ramaco Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.09%.

In related news, Director David E. K. Frischkorn sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.66, for a total value of $58,300.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 35,439 shares in the company, valued at $413,218.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 49.78% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. 683 Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Ramaco Resources during the fourth quarter worth about $470,000. LMR Partners LLP bought a new stake in Ramaco Resources during the fourth quarter worth about $148,000. UNC Management Company Inc. bought a new stake in Ramaco Resources during the fourth quarter worth about $401,000. Truist Financial Corp bought a new stake in Ramaco Resources during the first quarter worth about $948,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new stake in shares of Ramaco Resources in the 4th quarter valued at about $242,000. Institutional investors own 67.48% of the company’s stock.

Ramaco Resources, Inc produces and sells metallurgical coal. The company's development portfolio includes the Elk Creek project consisting of approximately 20,200 acres of controlled mineral and 16 seams located in southern West Virginia; the Berwind property comprising approximately 41,300 acres of controlled mineral and an area of Squire Jim seam coal deposits, which is situated on the border of West Virginia and Virginia; the Knox Creek property consisting of approximately 62,100 acres of controlled mineral that is located in Virginia; and the RAM Mine property comprising approximately 1,570 acres of controlled mineral, which is situated in southwestern Pennsylvania.

