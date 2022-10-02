QuadrantProtocol Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $2,621.00 (EQUAD)

QuadrantProtocol (EQUAD) traded up 0.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on October 2nd. QuadrantProtocol has a total market capitalization of $6.29 million and $2,621.00 worth of QuadrantProtocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One QuadrantProtocol coin can currently be bought for $0.0151 or 0.00000079 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, QuadrantProtocol has traded down 9.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005220 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $19,149.62 or 0.99940635 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00007159 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00004850 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.39 or 0.00064686 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002661 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00010438 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00005436 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.29 or 0.00064147 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.66 or 0.00081730 BTC.

QuadrantProtocol Profile

QuadrantProtocol (EQUAD) is a coin. QuadrantProtocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 415,437,335 coins. The official message board for QuadrantProtocol is medium.com/quadrantprotocol. The official website for QuadrantProtocol is www.quadrantprotocol.com. The Reddit community for QuadrantProtocol is /r/quadrantprotocol. QuadrantProtocol’s official Twitter account is @explorequadrant.

Buying and Selling QuadrantProtocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Quadrant is a blockchain-based protocol that enables the access, creation, and distribution of data products and services with authenticity and provenance at its core. It will operate on a Proof of Authority consensus mechanism to handle more transactions, operate at a lower gas price, achieve faster transactions, and restrict malicious nodes from entering data. An external Proof of Work chain will be used as an anchor for security purposes. The Quadrant Network will utilise two different currencies for its protocol: eQuad and QUAD. The native digital cryptographically-secured utility token of the Quadrant Network (QUAD) is a major component of the ecosystem on the Quadrant Network, and is designed to be used solely on the network. eQuad is an ERC-20 standard-compliant placeholder digital tokens on the Ethereum blockchain which would be sold, and which may be converted into QUAD via a gateway when the Quadrant Network mainnet is eventually launched. In this whitepaper, “eQuad” shall refer to the placeholder token prior to mainnet launch, and shall refer to QUAD after the mainnet launch. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as QuadrantProtocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire QuadrantProtocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase QuadrantProtocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

