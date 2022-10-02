Proxy (PRXY) Price Tops $0.52

Proxy (PRXY) traded 4.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on October 2nd. Over the last week, Proxy has traded down 5.2% against the U.S. dollar. Proxy has a total market cap of $152,176.70 and $122,360.00 worth of Proxy was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Proxy coin can now be bought for $0.52 or 0.00002693 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0491 or 0.00000256 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 99.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0610 or 0.00000318 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.76 or 0.00009175 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000923 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00010778 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00069626 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0076 or 0.00000039 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,052.79 or 0.10644167 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Proxy Profile

Proxy launched on December 14th, 2021. Proxy’s total supply is 5,460,645 coins. Proxy’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Proxy is btcpx.io.

Buying and Selling Proxy

According to CryptoCompare, “BTC Proxy is a multi-institutional protocol for the decentralized tokenization of Bitcoin on ERC20 and MRC20 formats utilizing the Proxy Relay. This gives Bitcoin holders a decentralized bridge to stake their Bitcoin into custody and transfer that value into an onto Ethereum or Polygon chains without the need for centralized exchanges and systems that exponentially increase the counterparty risk of theft or loss. The BTCpx token contract is governed by a DAO token called Proxy (PRXY), which is responsible for managing the treasury and deciding on the roadmap of the future.PRXY can be used for Voting, Bitcoin Farming and Liquidity Mining.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Proxy directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Proxy should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Proxy using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

