Providence First Trust Co Lowers Position in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Providence First Trust Co lessened its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,176 shares of the company’s stock after selling 656 shares during the period. iShares Select Dividend ETF comprises approximately 1.6% of Providence First Trust Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Providence First Trust Co’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $2,845,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 19.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,030,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,157,107,000 after buying an additional 1,470,829 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,434,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $666,226,000 after purchasing an additional 319,268 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,278,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $548,237,000 after purchasing an additional 281,875 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,907,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,564,000 after purchasing an additional 244,127 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp raised its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 49.0% in the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 2,305,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,354,000 after purchasing an additional 757,966 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of DVY opened at $107.22 on Friday. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 52-week low of $107.00 and a 52-week high of $133.33. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $120.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $122.91.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 27th were paid a $1.346 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 26th. This is an increase from iShares Select Dividend ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. This represents a $5.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.02%.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

