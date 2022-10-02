Proton (XPR) 24 Hour Volume Hits $4.11 Million

Proton (XPR) traded 7.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on October 2nd. One Proton coin can currently be purchased for $0.0020 or 0.00000010 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Proton has traded down 26.4% against the U.S. dollar. Proton has a market capitalization of $19.84 million and approximately $4.11 million worth of Proton was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0491 or 0.00000256 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 99.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0610 or 0.00000318 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00003128 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000975 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00010791 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000056 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00070004 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10701877 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Proton was first traded on March 19th, 2020. Proton’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins. Proton’s official message board is medium.com/protonchain/proton-xid-915bda660817. The Reddit community for Proton is https://reddit.com/r/ProtonChain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Proton’s official Twitter account is @Permian_ and its Facebook page is accessible here. Proton’s official website is www.protonchain.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Proton (XPR) is a new public blockchain and smart contract platform designed for both consumer applications and peer-peer payments. It is built around a secure identity and financial settlements layer that allows users to directly link real identity and fiat accounts, pull funds and buy crypto, and use that crypto seamlessly in apps.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Proton directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Proton should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Proton using one of the exchanges listed above.

