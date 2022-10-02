Prothena (NASDAQ:PRTA) Upgraded by Bank of America to Buy

Bank of America upgraded shares of Prothena (NASDAQ:PRTA – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat reports. They currently have $65.00 target price on the biotechnology company’s stock, up from their previous target price of $45.00.

Separately, JMP Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Prothena from $50.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $76.20.

Shares of Prothena stock opened at $60.63 on Wednesday. Prothena has a twelve month low of $21.06 and a twelve month high of $74.32. The stock has a market cap of $2.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -252.63 and a beta of 1.33. The company’s fifty day moving average is $31.83 and its 200 day moving average is $30.98.

Prothena ( NASDAQ:PRTA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.88) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.37). Prothena had a negative return on equity of 0.33% and a negative net margin of 1.03%. The business had revenue of $1.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.12 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Prothena will post -2.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Gene G. Kinney sold 16,412 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.38, for a total value of $876,072.56. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 12,793 shares in the company, valued at $682,890.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Gene G. Kinney sold 16,412 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.38, for a total transaction of $876,072.56. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 12,793 shares in the company, valued at $682,890.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Hideki Garren sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $240,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 206,576 shares of company stock worth $7,630,396 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 31.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Prothena by 61.1% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,733 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 657 shares during the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of Prothena by 22.7% in the 2nd quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 4,523 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $123,000 after acquiring an additional 837 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Prothena in the 1st quarter worth about $141,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Prothena by 33.3% in the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 4,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $146,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Prothena by 170.1% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,299 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $225,000 after acquiring an additional 5,226 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.92% of the company’s stock.

Prothena Corporation plc, a late-stage clinical company, focuses on discovery and development of novel therapies for life-threatening diseases in the United States. The company is involved in developing Birtamimab, an investigational humanized antibody that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of AL amyloidosis; Prasinezumab, a humanized monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of Parkinson's disease; PRX004 that completed Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of Transthyretin amyloidosis; and PRX005, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease.

