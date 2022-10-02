Project Inverse (XIV) Market Cap Achieves $298,087.00

Project Inverse (XIV) traded 0% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on October 1st. One Project Inverse coin can now be purchased for about $0.0063 or 0.00000033 BTC on major exchanges. Project Inverse has a total market cap of $298,087.00 and $159,162.00 worth of Project Inverse was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Project Inverse has traded up 12.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0496 or 0.00000257 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 99.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0616 or 0.00000319 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00003106 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000621 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00010825 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000056 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00069501 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,052.79 or 0.10624956 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

About Project Inverse

Project Inverse’s genesis date was February 28th, 2021. Project Inverse’s total supply is 49,964,237 coins. Project Inverse’s official website is projectinverse.com. Project Inverse’s official Twitter account is @inverseproject and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Project Inverse

According to CryptoCompare, “INVERSE is a non-custodial, counter-volatility, decentralized protocol that allows users to take advantage of the downward moves of select assets. INVERSE is powered by the XIV token, a free-floating, inverse-yielding, BEP-20 token.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Project Inverse directly using U.S. dollars.

