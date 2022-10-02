Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG) Shares Bought by Arjuna Capital

Arjuna Capital raised its holdings in Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 43,640 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 883 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group makes up approximately 1.4% of Arjuna Capital’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Arjuna Capital’s holdings in Principal Financial Group were worth $2,915,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PFG. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Principal Financial Group by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 16,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,211,000 after buying an additional 1,012 shares during the period. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Principal Financial Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its stake in shares of Principal Financial Group by 28.4% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 12,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $945,000 after buying an additional 2,844 shares during the period. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Principal Financial Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, City State Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Principal Financial Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $639,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.12% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Wee Yee Cheong sold 2,447 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.45, for a total value of $191,967.15. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,722,215. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Sandra L. Helton sold 15,000 shares of Principal Financial Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.90, for a total transaction of $1,093,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 32,278 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,353,066.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Wee Yee Cheong sold 2,447 shares of Principal Financial Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.45, for a total transaction of $191,967.15. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 34,700 shares in the company, valued at $2,722,215. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 45,422 shares of company stock worth $3,462,066. 1.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Principal Financial Group Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of PFG traded up $0.73 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $72.15. The stock had a trading volume of 2,136,171 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,804,622. Principal Financial Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $61.05 and a 1-year high of $80.36. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $75.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $69.47. The company has a market cap of $17.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.39, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.39.

Principal Financial Group (NASDAQ:PFG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.26. Principal Financial Group had a net margin of 24.69% and a return on equity of 13.09%. The business had revenue of $3.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.24 billion. Equities research analysts expect that Principal Financial Group, Inc. will post 6.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Principal Financial Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 8th were issued a $0.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 7th. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.55%. Principal Financial Group’s payout ratio is 15.56%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Principal Financial Group from $72.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Principal Financial Group from $79.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Principal Financial Group to $81.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Principal Financial Group from $74.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Principal Financial Group from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Principal Financial Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.82.

Principal Financial Group Profile

(Get Rating)

Principal Financial Group, Inc provides retirement, asset management, and insurance products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients worldwide. The company operates through Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Global Investors, Principal International, and U.S. Insurance Solutions segments.

