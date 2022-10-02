PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) Rating Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on PPG. Vertical Research upgraded PPG Industries from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $139.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 27th. TheStreet upgraded PPG Industries from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on PPG Industries from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Bank of America decreased their price target on PPG Industries from $172.00 to $161.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Redburn Partners raised PPG Industries from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $154.24.

Shares of PPG Industries stock opened at $110.69 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $125.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $124.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.27, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.16. PPG Industries has a twelve month low of $107.06 and a twelve month high of $177.32.

PPG Industries ( NYSE:PPG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $4.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.75 billion. PPG Industries had a return on equity of 22.97% and a net margin of 6.20%. Equities research analysts forecast that PPG Industries will post 6.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 10th were issued a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 9th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.24%. This is a positive change from PPG Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.39%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PPG. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 61.7% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 13,393,191 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,755,445,000 after purchasing an additional 5,109,132 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 12.8% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,310,493 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,979,281,000 after acquiring an additional 1,963,056 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in PPG Industries during the fourth quarter valued at about $275,588,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in PPG Industries by 280.6% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,734,894 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $227,393,000 after buying an additional 1,279,104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in PPG Industries by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,452,009 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,699,182,000 after buying an additional 698,561 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.39% of the company’s stock.

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials worldwide. The company's Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

