Popcorn (POP) Price Hits $0.50 on Top Exchanges

Popcorn (POP) traded down 4.6% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on October 2nd. Popcorn has a market capitalization of $4.22 million and approximately $16,324.00 worth of Popcorn was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Popcorn coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.50 or 0.00002605 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Popcorn has traded 10.6% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0600 or 0.00000313 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 13.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.11 or 0.00021399 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $52.68 or 0.00274459 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000892 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00001217 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00002698 BTC.

Megacoin (MEC) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.24 or 0.00016856 BTC.

MonaCoin (MONA) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00002266 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002511 BTC.

Metal Blockchain (METAL) traded 15.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00003912 BTC.

Popcorn Profile

Popcorn (POP) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Popcorn’s total supply is 99,999,700 coins and its circulating supply is 8,443,730 coins. The Reddit community for Popcorn is https://reddit.com/r/popcorndao and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Popcorn is medium.com/@popcorntoken. The official website for Popcorn is popcorntoken.dev. Popcorn’s official Twitter account is @cornfieldfarm and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Popcorn

According to CryptoCompare, “CORN is designed to be the governance token for CORN. It is claimed that once deposited in the pool, the stakers don’t need to do anything and will continue to receive CORN token rewards from providing liquidity going forward. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Popcorn directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Popcorn should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Popcorn using one of the exchanges listed above.

