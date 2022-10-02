Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL) Shares Purchased by LVW Advisors LLC

LVW Advisors LLC boosted its position in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Rating) by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,364 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the quarter. LVW Advisors LLC’s holdings in Pool were worth $830,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in POOL. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Pool by 42,184.9% in the first quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 463,443 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,096,000 after acquiring an additional 462,347 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new position in Pool in the first quarter valued at approximately $158,878,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Pool in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $200,159,000. Artemis Investment Management LLP increased its stake in Pool by 71.9% in the first quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 515,982 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $217,825,000 after purchasing an additional 215,758 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Echo Street Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Pool by 58.9% in the first quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 445,411 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $188,342,000 after purchasing an additional 165,171 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.92% of the company’s stock.

POOL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Pool in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $431.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Pool from $570.00 to $465.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Loop Capital lowered their target price on shares of Pool from $465.00 to $370.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Stephens lowered their target price on shares of Pool to $400.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Pool from $485.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $446.80.

In other news, CFO Hart Melanie Housey sold 2,500 shares of Pool stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $384.01, for a total transaction of $960,025.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 10,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,116,971.21. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Pool stock opened at $318.21 on Friday. Pool Co. has a one year low of $308.74 and a one year high of $582.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 2.77. The business has a fifty day moving average of $351.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $383.03. The company has a market cap of $12.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.88.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The specialty retailer reported $7.59 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.40 by $0.19. Pool had a return on equity of 68.34% and a net margin of 13.17%. The company had revenue of $2.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $6.37 earnings per share. Pool’s quarterly revenue was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Pool Co. will post 18.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 11th were issued a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 10th. Pool’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.80%.

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; fiberglass pools, and hot tubs and packaged pool kits comprising walls, liners, braces, and coping for in-ground and above-ground pools; pool equipment and components for new pool construction and the remodeling of existing pools; and irrigation and related products consisting of irrigation system components, and professional lawn care equipment and supplies.

