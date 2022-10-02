PooCoin Trading Up 6.7% This Week (POOCOIN)

PooCoin (POOCOIN) traded 4% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on October 2nd. PooCoin has a market cap of $1.54 million and $13,768.00 worth of PooCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, PooCoin has traded up 6.7% against the dollar. One PooCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.30 or 0.00001564 BTC on popular exchanges.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0496 or 0.00000257 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded 99.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0616 or 0.00000319 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000025 BTC.
- Euro Coin (EUROC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.76 or 0.00009113 BTC.
- Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000917 BTC.
- Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00010833 BTC.
- AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00069544 BTC.
- MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10631555 BTC.
- Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000029 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
PooCoin Coin Profile
PooCoin’s total supply is 5,088,921 coins. The Reddit community for PooCoin is https://reddit.com/r/PooCoin. PooCoin’s official Twitter account is @poocoin_token and its Facebook page is accessible here.
PooCoin Coin Trading
