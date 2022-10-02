Polycat Finance Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $39,238.00 (FISH)

Polycat Finance (FISH) traded 10.8% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on October 1st. Polycat Finance has a total market capitalization of $534,924.75 and approximately $39,238.00 worth of Polycat Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Polycat Finance coin can now be bought for $0.18 or 0.00000923 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Polycat Finance has traded 18% lower against the dollar.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0497 or 0.00000258 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded 99.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0617 or 0.00000320 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000026 BTC.
- Euro Coin (EUROC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00003366 BTC.
- Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00001036 BTC.
- Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00010853 BTC.
- Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000056 BTC.
- AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00069551 BTC.
- MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,052.79 or 0.10632722 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
Polycat Finance Profile
Polycat Finance’s total supply is 1,281,150 coins and its circulating supply is 2,999,810 coins. Polycat Finance’s official Twitter account is @PolycatFinance and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Polycat Finance Coin Trading
