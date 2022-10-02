Polaris Renewable Energy (OTCMKTS:RAMPF) Earns Outperform Rating from Analysts at National Bank Financial

National Bank Financial began coverage on shares of Polaris Renewable Energy (OTCMKTS:RAMPF – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating on the stock.

Polaris Renewable Energy Stock Up 0.0 %

OTCMKTS:RAMPF opened at $11.98 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $14.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.89. Polaris Renewable Energy has a 52-week low of $11.49 and a 52-week high of $17.77.

Get Polaris Renewable Energy alerts:

About Polaris Renewable Energy

(Get Rating)

Recommended Stories

Polaris Renewable Energy Inc engages in the acquisition, development, and operation of renewable energy projects in Latin America. The company operates a 72 MW net geothermal facility in Nicaragua; and three run-of-river hydroelectric facilities in Peru with approximately 5 MW net, 8 MW net, and 20 MW net capacity.

Receive News & Ratings for Polaris Renewable Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Polaris Renewable Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.