Polaris Renewable Energy (OTCMKTS:RAMPF) Earns Outperform Rating from Analysts at National Bank Financial

National Bank Financial began coverage on shares of Polaris Renewable Energy (OTCMKTS:RAMPF – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating on the stock.
Polaris Renewable Energy Stock Up 0.0 %
OTCMKTS:RAMPF opened at $11.98 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $14.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.89. Polaris Renewable Energy has a 52-week low of $11.49 and a 52-week high of $17.77.
About Polaris Renewable Energy
