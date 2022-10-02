Plasma Finance (PPAY) Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $1.60 Million

Plasma Finance (PPAY) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on October 2nd. Plasma Finance has a total market capitalization of $1.60 million and approximately $26.00 worth of Plasma Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Plasma Finance has traded 2.7% higher against the dollar. One Plasma Finance coin can now be bought for about $0.0016 or 0.00000008 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Plasma Finance Profile

Plasma Finance launched on October 29th, 2020. Plasma Finance’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins. Plasma Finance’s official website is plasma.finance. The official message board for Plasma Finance is medium.com/plasmapay. Plasma Finance’s official Twitter account is @plasma_pay and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Plasma Finance

According to CryptoCompare, “PPAY is designed as the all-in-one defi service token combining access, rewards, staking and governance functions.”

