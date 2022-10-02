Pinknode Price Down 25.8% Over Last Week (PNODE)

Pinknode (PNODE) traded 16% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on October 1st. In the last week, Pinknode has traded 25.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. Pinknode has a market cap of $1.89 million and approximately $11,931.00 worth of Pinknode was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Pinknode coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0094 or 0.00000049 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Pinknode alerts:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0498 or 0.00000258 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 99.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0618 or 0.00000320 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00003368 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00001036 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00010863 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000056 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00069590 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10638568 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Pinknode Coin Profile

Pinknode’s launch date was May 4th, 2021. Pinknode’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins. The official website for Pinknode is pinknode.io. Pinknode’s official Twitter account is @official_pnode and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Pinknode

According to CryptoCompare, “Pinknode empowers developers by providing node-as-a-service solutions, removing an entire layer of inefficiencies and complexities, and accelerating product life cycle.The pricing model employed by existing infrastructure providers often functions on a tiered-paid subscription structure, with limitations on the number of daily API requests or computational resources relative to the subscription tiers. At Pinknode, this model is replaced with a stake and burn structure of the native token, PNODE.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pinknode directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pinknode should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Pinknode using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Pinknode Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Pinknode and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.