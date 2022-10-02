Pilot (PTD) Price Up 4.5% Over Last Week

Pilot (PTD) traded up 6.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on October 1st. One Pilot coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0036 or 0.00000019 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Pilot has traded 4.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. Pilot has a total market capitalization of $298,738.00 and $41,533.00 worth of Pilot was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0496 or 0.00000257 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 99.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0615 or 0.00000319 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00003372 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00001037 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00010831 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000056 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00069590 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10638568 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Pilot Profile

Pilot launched on May 7th, 2021. Pilot’s total supply is 82,982,691 coins. The official website for Pilot is p.td. Pilot’s official Twitter account is @Pilotprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Pilot

According to CryptoCompare, “Pilot is a first over-lending protocol build by Pilot Lab based on Heco Chain, users can participate in liquidity farming with leverage through over-lending, enhancing to get more revenue in a certain time unit.Pilot Lab is an ecology system, which is focused on developing DeFi products, currently, it is created based on Huobi ECO Chain (Heco). PTD is the original project token, which can be shared with all the products from Pilot Lab.TelegramWhitepaper”

