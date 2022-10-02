PHX Minerals Inc. (NYSE:PHX) Short Interest Down 26.0% in September

PHX Minerals Inc. (NYSE:PHX – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 387,600 shares, a decline of 26.0% from the August 31st total of 523,500 shares. Currently, 1.4% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 242,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.6 days.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of PHX Minerals from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 25th.

In related news, major shareholder Edenbrook Capital, Llc bought 20,386 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $3.17 per share, for a total transaction of $64,623.62. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 5,172,546 shares in the company, valued at $16,396,970.82. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have purchased a total of 97,545 shares of company stock worth $294,772 over the last three months. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of PHX Minerals in the 1st quarter valued at $48,000. SG3 Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of PHX Minerals by 130.3% in the 4th quarter. SG3 Management LLC now owns 75,110 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $163,000 after purchasing an additional 323,010 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PHX Minerals in the 2nd quarter valued at $128,000. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP boosted its stake in shares of PHX Minerals by 49.2% in the 2nd quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 41,963 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 13,833 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of PHX Minerals by 540.6% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 31,528 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 26,606 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 35.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PHX traded up $0.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $3.24. The company had a trading volume of 85,415 shares, compared to its average volume of 178,891. The company has a fifty day moving average of $3.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $118.03 million, a P/E ratio of 17.05 and a beta of 0.67. PHX Minerals has a 12 month low of $2.07 and a 12 month high of $4.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 25th were issued a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 24th. PHX Minerals’s payout ratio is 42.11%.

PHX Minerals Inc operates as a natural gas and oil mineral company in the United States. The company produces and sells natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids. Its principal properties are located in Oklahoma, Texas, Louisiana, North Dakota, and Arkansas. As of September 30, 2021, the company owned perpetual ownership of 251,600 net mineral acres; leased 18,298 net acres; and held working interests and royalty interests in 6,457 producing oil and natural gas wells, as well as had 277 wells in the process of being drilled or completed.

