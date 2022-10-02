PHX Minerals Inc. (NYSE:PHX) Short Interest Down 26.0% in September

PHX Minerals Inc. (NYSE:PHX – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 387,600 shares, a decline of 26.0% from the August 31st total of 523,500 shares. Currently, 1.4% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 242,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.6 days.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, TheStreet raised shares of PHX Minerals from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 25th.
Insider Buying and Selling at PHX Minerals
In related news, major shareholder Edenbrook Capital, Llc bought 20,386 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $3.17 per share, for a total transaction of $64,623.62. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 5,172,546 shares in the company, valued at $16,396,970.82. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have purchased a total of 97,545 shares of company stock worth $294,772 over the last three months. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On PHX Minerals
PHX Minerals Price Performance
Shares of NYSE:PHX traded up $0.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $3.24. The company had a trading volume of 85,415 shares, compared to its average volume of 178,891. The company has a fifty day moving average of $3.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $118.03 million, a P/E ratio of 17.05 and a beta of 0.67. PHX Minerals has a 12 month low of $2.07 and a 12 month high of $4.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.
PHX Minerals Dividend Announcement
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 25th were issued a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 24th. PHX Minerals’s payout ratio is 42.11%.
About PHX Minerals
PHX Minerals Inc operates as a natural gas and oil mineral company in the United States. The company produces and sells natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids. Its principal properties are located in Oklahoma, Texas, Louisiana, North Dakota, and Arkansas. As of September 30, 2021, the company owned perpetual ownership of 251,600 net mineral acres; leased 18,298 net acres; and held working interests and royalty interests in 6,457 producing oil and natural gas wells, as well as had 277 wells in the process of being drilled or completed.
