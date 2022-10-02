PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PHAS) Downgraded by Needham & Company LLC to Hold

Needham & Company LLC downgraded shares of PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PHAS – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, William Blair lowered PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Wednesday.

PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 7.4 %

NASDAQ:PHAS opened at $0.18 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.78 million, a PE ratio of -0.08 and a beta of 2.45. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.05 and a 200-day moving average of $1.01. PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $0.17 and a 52 week high of $4.10.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals

PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:PHAS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $0.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.50 million. As a group, analysts predict that PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals will post -1.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rock Springs Capital Management LP boosted its stake in PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 2,613,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,450,000 after purchasing an additional 32,526 shares in the last quarter. MAI Capital Management boosted its stake in PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals by 20.5% during the 2nd quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 1,709,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,025,000 after purchasing an additional 290,825 shares in the last quarter. Towercrest Capital Management bought a new position in PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at $1,389,000. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. boosted its stake in PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals by 48.6% during the 1st quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 113,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 37,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at $68,000. 49.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals

PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of novel therapies for cardiovascular diseases. The firm’s pipeline includes: bentracimab (PB2452), a novel reversal agent for the antiplatelet therapy ticagrelor, pemziviptadil (PB1046), a once-weekly vasoactive intestinal peptide receptor agonist for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension, and PB6440, an oral agent for the treatment of resistant hypertension.

