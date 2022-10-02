PG&E (NYSE:PCG) Price Target Raised to $16.00

PG&E (NYSE:PCG – Get Rating) had its price target upped by Credit Suisse Group from $15.00 to $16.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has an outperform rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Barclays dropped their price objective on PG&E from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of PG&E in a report on Monday, June 13th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on PG&E from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on PG&E to $18.00 in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, PG&E currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $16.40.

PG&E Stock Performance

Shares of PCG stock opened at $12.50 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $12.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.73. The firm has a market cap of $30.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 208.33, a PEG ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 1.15. PG&E has a 1 year low of $9.53 and a 1 year high of $13.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.78.

Insider Buying and Selling

PG&E ( NYSE:PCG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $5.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.63 billion. PG&E had a return on equity of 10.56% and a net margin of 1.03%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.27 EPS. Analysts predict that PG&E will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current year.

In other PG&E news, CEO Patricia K. Poppe sold 83,330 shares of PG&E stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.00, for a total value of $1,083,290.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 704,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,154,431. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PG&E

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in PG&E by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 132,762 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,325,000 after purchasing an additional 6,995 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in PG&E by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 6,449,473 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $77,007,000 after purchasing an additional 789,000 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in PG&E by 27.1% in the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 25,018 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $299,000 after purchasing an additional 5,342 shares in the last quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PG&E during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $153,000. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of PG&E by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 33,169,153 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $402,674,000 after acquiring an additional 263,837 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.59% of the company’s stock.

About PG&E

PG&E Corporation, through its subsidiary, Pacific Gas and Electric Company, engages in the sale and delivery of electricity and natural gas to customers in northern and central California, the United States. It generates electricity using nuclear, hydroelectric, fossil fuel-fired, fuel cell, and photovoltaic sources.

