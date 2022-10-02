Perpetual Protocol Price Tops $0.56 on Exchanges (PERP)

Perpetual Protocol (PERP) traded up 3.9% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on October 2nd. Perpetual Protocol has a total market capitalization of $83.88 million and approximately $4.69 million worth of Perpetual Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Perpetual Protocol has traded 5.1% lower against the dollar. One Perpetual Protocol coin can currently be purchased for about $0.56 or 0.00002911 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0491 or 0.00000256 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 99.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0610 or 0.00000317 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.76 or 0.00009162 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000922 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00010766 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00069915 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10688377 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Perpetual Protocol Coin Profile

Perpetual Protocol was first traded on September 5th, 2020. Perpetual Protocol’s total supply is 150,000,000 coins. The official website for Perpetual Protocol is perp.fi. Perpetual Protocol’s official Twitter account is @perpprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Perpetual Protocol Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Perpetual Protocol, launched in 2019 as “Strike Protocol”, is a decentralized perpetual contract protocol for every asset, made possible by a Virtual Automated Market Maker (vAMM) design (constant product curve). Perpetual Protocol is composed of two parts: Uniswap-inspired Virtual AMMs backed by fully collateralized vaults and a built-in Staking Pool that provide a backstop for each virtual market.Focusing exclusively on perpetual swap contracts, the PERP token is Perpetual Protocol’s ERC-20 native token with the main goal to serve in the Perpetual Protocol’s Insurance Fund, which aims to cover any unexpected losses from leveraged trading.PERP holders can stake PERPs to help provide a backstop for the protocol. In return, stakers are rewarded with part of the transaction fees plus staking rewards.The PERP team claims the Perpetual Protocol include the following key features: 20x leverage on-chain perpetual contact, going Long or short on any asset and low slippage.Perpetual Protocol was created by team based in Taipei, Taiwan.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Perpetual Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Perpetual Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Perpetual Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

