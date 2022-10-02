Performant Financial (NASDAQ:PFMT) Downgraded to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Performant Financial (NASDAQ:PFMT – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded Performant Financial from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th.

Performant Financial stock opened at $1.85 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.83, a quick ratio of 3.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a market capitalization of $136.57 million, a PE ratio of -14.23 and a beta of -0.24. Performant Financial has a 12 month low of $1.72 and a 12 month high of $4.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $2.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.43.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PFMT. Clarus Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Performant Financial during the second quarter worth about $50,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Performant Financial during the first quarter worth about $57,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of Performant Financial during the first quarter worth about $61,000. Shay Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Performant Financial by 59.0% during the first quarter. Shay Capital LLC now owns 40,033 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $125,000 after acquiring an additional 14,853 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Potomac Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Performant Financial during the first quarter worth about $156,000. 61.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Performant Financial Corporation provides technology-enabled audit, recovery, outsource customer, and related analytics services in the United States. The company offers recovery services to the clients in Federal guaranteed student loan program and private institutions; identifies and tracks defaulted borrowers across its clients' portfolios of student loans; rehabilitates and recovers past due student loans; provides tax recovery services to federal, state and municipal agencies; recovers government debt for various federal agencies; and offers audit and recovery services to identify improper healthcare payments for public and private healthcare clients.

