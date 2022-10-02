Performant Financial (NASDAQ:PFMT) Downgraded to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Performant Financial (NASDAQ:PFMT – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning.
Separately, TheStreet downgraded Performant Financial from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th.
Performant Financial stock opened at $1.85 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.83, a quick ratio of 3.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a market capitalization of $136.57 million, a PE ratio of -14.23 and a beta of -0.24. Performant Financial has a 12 month low of $1.72 and a 12 month high of $4.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $2.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.43.
Performant Financial Corporation provides technology-enabled audit, recovery, outsource customer, and related analytics services in the United States. The company offers recovery services to the clients in Federal guaranteed student loan program and private institutions; identifies and tracks defaulted borrowers across its clients' portfolios of student loans; rehabilitates and recovers past due student loans; provides tax recovery services to federal, state and municipal agencies; recovers government debt for various federal agencies; and offers audit and recovery services to identify improper healthcare payments for public and private healthcare clients.
