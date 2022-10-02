Performant Financial (NASDAQ:PFMT) Downgraded to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Performant Financial (NASDAQ:PFMT – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded Performant Financial from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th.

Shares of PFMT opened at $1.85 on Wednesday. Performant Financial has a 1 year low of $1.72 and a 1 year high of $4.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 3.83 and a quick ratio of 3.83. The company has a market capitalization of $136.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.23 and a beta of -0.24. The business has a 50-day moving average of $2.23 and a 200-day moving average of $2.43.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Performant Financial in the first quarter worth approximately $57,000. Clarus Group Inc. bought a new stake in Performant Financial in the second quarter worth approximately $50,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in Performant Financial in the first quarter worth approximately $61,000. Shay Capital LLC increased its holdings in Performant Financial by 59.0% in the first quarter. Shay Capital LLC now owns 40,033 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 14,853 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Potomac Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Performant Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $156,000. 61.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Performant Financial Corporation provides technology-enabled audit, recovery, outsource customer, and related analytics services in the United States. The company offers recovery services to the clients in Federal guaranteed student loan program and private institutions; identifies and tracks defaulted borrowers across its clients' portfolios of student loans; rehabilitates and recovers past due student loans; provides tax recovery services to federal, state and municipal agencies; recovers government debt for various federal agencies; and offers audit and recovery services to identify improper healthcare payments for public and private healthcare clients.

