Pathward Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH) Short Interest Update

Pathward Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,190,000 shares, a growth of 13.3% from the August 31st total of 1,050,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 261,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.6 days. Approximately 4.2% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CFO Glen William Herrick bought 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $33.46 per share, with a total value of $100,380.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 104,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,508,916.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Michael Robert Kramer sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.74, for a total transaction of $26,805.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $387,779. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Glen William Herrick acquired 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $33.46 per share, with a total value of $100,380.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 104,869 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,508,916.74. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders purchased 7,250 shares of company stock valued at $243,103 and sold 1,750 shares valued at $62,245. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Pathward Financial

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in Pathward Financial by 10.7% during the second quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 4,728 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares during the last quarter. Summit Global Investments increased its position in Pathward Financial by 100.0% during the second quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 15,200 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $588,000 after buying an additional 7,600 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Pathward Financial during the second quarter worth approximately $120,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Pathward Financial during the second quarter worth approximately $334,000. Finally, Algebris UK Ltd acquired a new position in Pathward Financial during the second quarter worth approximately $5,225,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.25% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Pathward Financial Stock Up 0.2 %

A number of brokerages recently commented on CASH. Raymond James cut Pathward Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $70.00 to $46.00 in a report on Thursday, July 7th. StockNews.com upgraded Pathward Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Pathward Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $67.00 to $45.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. TheStreet cut Pathward Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, B. Riley lowered their target price on Pathward Financial from $55.00 to $48.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.00.

Shares of CASH traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $32.96. The company had a trading volume of 270,370 shares, compared to its average volume of 218,163. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $957.49 million, a P/E ratio of 6.70 and a beta of 0.85. Pathward Financial has a 1 year low of $31.16 and a 1 year high of $65.96.

Pathward Financial (NASDAQ:CASH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The savings and loans company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $126.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $130.08 million. Pathward Financial had a return on equity of 14.73% and a net margin of 24.47%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.21 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Pathward Financial will post 4.29 EPS for the current year.

Pathward Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 7th. Pathward Financial’s payout ratio is 4.07%.

Pathward Financial Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Pathward Financial, Inc operates as the holding company for Pathward, National Association that provides various banking products and services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Corporate Services/Other. The company offers demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market savings accounts, and certificate accounts.

Further Reading

