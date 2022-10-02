Parametrica Management Ltd Takes Position in Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR)

Parametrica Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 39,531 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,477,000. Twitter comprises approximately 1.6% of Parametrica Management Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest position.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TWTR. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Twitter by 191.4% during the first quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 714 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 469 shares during the period. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Twitter by 750.0% during the first quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 748 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 660 shares during the period. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC bought a new stake in Twitter during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Tcwp LLC bought a new stake in Twitter during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services lifted its position in Twitter by 47.1% during the first quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 803 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the period. 72.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE TWTR opened at $43.84 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $33.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -219.20 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a quick ratio of 7.15, a current ratio of 7.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $41.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.45. Twitter, Inc. has a twelve month low of $31.30 and a twelve month high of $68.41.

Twitter ( NYSE:TWTR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The social networking company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.31). Twitter had a negative net margin of 2.14% and a negative return on equity of 0.82%. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.04 earnings per share. Twitter’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Twitter, Inc. will post 0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Nick V. Caldwell sold 10,921 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.38, for a total transaction of $419,147.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 374,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,372,081.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CFO Ned D. Segal sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.80, for a total value of $214,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 688,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,460,652.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Nick V. Caldwell sold 10,921 shares of Twitter stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.38, for a total value of $419,147.98. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 374,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,372,081.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 35,799 shares of company stock valued at $1,408,285. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on TWTR shares. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Twitter from $54.20 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Susquehanna Bancshares downgraded Twitter to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Mizuho cut their price target on Twitter from $54.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 11th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Twitter from $45.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their target price on Twitter from $60.00 to $54.20 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-seven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.27.

Twitter, Inc operates as a platform for public self-expression and conversation in real-time. The company's primary product is Twitter, a platform that allows users to consume, create, distribute, and discover content. It also provides promoted products that enable advertisers to promote brands, products, and services, as well as enable advertisers to target an audience based on various factors, including who an account follows and actions taken on its platform, such as Tweets created and engagement with Tweets.

