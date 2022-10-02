Parametrica Management Ltd Takes Position in South Jersey Industries, Inc. (NYSE:SJI)

Parametrica Management Ltd bought a new stake in South Jersey Industries, Inc. (NYSE:SJI – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 9,396 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $319,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SJI. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of South Jersey Industries in the first quarter worth $26,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of South Jersey Industries in the first quarter worth $42,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of South Jersey Industries by 49.3% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,302 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of South Jersey Industries in the first quarter worth $63,000. Finally, Kepos Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of South Jersey Industries in the fourth quarter worth $95,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.32% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of South Jersey Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, South Jersey Industries presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.00.

South Jersey Industries stock opened at $33.42 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The company has a market capitalization of $4.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.40 and a beta of 0.64. South Jersey Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $20.75 and a one year high of $35.32. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $34.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.17.

South Jersey Industries (NYSE:SJI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $511.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $320.85 million. South Jersey Industries had a return on equity of 9.74% and a net margin of 7.11%. On average, analysts forecast that South Jersey Industries, Inc. will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 9th will be given a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 8th.

About South Jersey Industries

South Jersey Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides energy-related products and services. The company engages in the purchase, transmission, and sale of natural gas. It also sells natural gas and pipeline transportation capacity on a wholesale basis to residential, commercial, and industrial customers on the interstate pipeline system, as well as transports natural gas purchased directly from producers or suppliers to customers.

