Parametrica Management Ltd Purchases New Stake in Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT)

Parametrica Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 13,443 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $296,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Brinker International by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,382,945 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $205,414,000 after buying an additional 102,122 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Brinker International by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,654,811 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $63,148,000 after buying an additional 46,935 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Brinker International by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 880,258 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $33,589,000 after buying an additional 20,903 shares during the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA raised its holdings in Brinker International by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 794,700 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $30,326,000 after buying an additional 55,835 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. increased its position in Brinker International by 2,694.9% during the 1st quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 761,011 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $29,040,000 after purchasing an additional 733,782 shares during the period. 95.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Brinker International stock opened at $24.98 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.64, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 2.43. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $28.03 and its 200 day moving average is $29.84. Brinker International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $21.47 and a 1 year high of $52.42.

Brinker International ( NYSE:EAT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 24th. The restaurant operator reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. Brinker International had a negative return on equity of 45.77% and a net margin of 3.09%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.68 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Brinker International, Inc. will post 2.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on EAT shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Brinker International from $37.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of Brinker International from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Brinker International from $80.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Brinker International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $46.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Brinker International from $27.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Brinker International currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.74.

In other Brinker International news, EVP Rick Badgley sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.66, for a total transaction of $296,600.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 37,441 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,110,500.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 4.21% of the company’s stock.

Brinker International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ownership, development, operation, and franchising of casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Chili's and Maggiano's. As of June 30, 2021, it owned, operated, or franchised 1,648 restaurants comprising 1,594 restaurants under the Chili's Grill & Bar name and 54 restaurants under the Maggiano's Little Italy brand name.

