Parametrica Management Ltd Makes New $548,000 Investment in Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL)

Parametrica Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 3,986 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $548,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Burlington Stores in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Burlington Stores by 52.8% in the 1st quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the period. KB Financial Partners LLC raised its stake in Burlington Stores by 68.8% in the 1st quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period. Independence Bank of Kentucky bought a new stake in Burlington Stores in the 1st quarter valued at about $59,000. Finally, CWM LLC raised its stake in Burlington Stores by 88.4% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the period. 99.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Burlington Stores alerts:

Burlington Stores Stock Up 1.9 %

BURL stock opened at $111.89 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32. The company’s 50 day moving average is $145.08 and its 200 day moving average is $165.35. The stock has a market cap of $7.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.24 and a beta of 0.83. Burlington Stores, Inc. has a 1-year low of $106.47 and a 1-year high of $304.17.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Burlington Stores ( NYSE:BURL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 25th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.03 billion. Burlington Stores had a net margin of 1.85% and a return on equity of 45.72%. Burlington Stores’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.94 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Burlington Stores, Inc. will post 4.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on BURL. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Burlington Stores from $191.00 to $177.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Cowen lowered their price objective on Burlington Stores from $175.00 to $160.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 26th. StockNews.com upgraded Burlington Stores from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Burlington Stores from $152.00 to $179.00 in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Finally, William Blair assumed coverage on Burlington Stores in a research note on Friday, August 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Burlington Stores currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $205.32.

Burlington Stores Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded apparel products in the United States. The company provides fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, menswear, youth apparel, footwear, accessories, toys, gifts, and coats, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BURL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Burlington Stores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Burlington Stores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.