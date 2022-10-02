Parametrica Management Ltd Makes New $548,000 Investment in Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL)

Parametrica Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 3,986 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $548,000.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Burlington Stores in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Burlington Stores by 52.8% in the 1st quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the period. KB Financial Partners LLC raised its stake in Burlington Stores by 68.8% in the 1st quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period. Independence Bank of Kentucky bought a new stake in Burlington Stores in the 1st quarter valued at about $59,000. Finally, CWM LLC raised its stake in Burlington Stores by 88.4% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the period. 99.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Burlington Stores Stock Up 1.9 %
BURL stock opened at $111.89 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32. The company’s 50 day moving average is $145.08 and its 200 day moving average is $165.35. The stock has a market cap of $7.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.24 and a beta of 0.83. Burlington Stores, Inc. has a 1-year low of $106.47 and a 1-year high of $304.17.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of brokerages recently issued reports on BURL. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Burlington Stores from $191.00 to $177.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Cowen lowered their price objective on Burlington Stores from $175.00 to $160.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 26th. StockNews.com upgraded Burlington Stores from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Burlington Stores from $152.00 to $179.00 in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Finally, William Blair assumed coverage on Burlington Stores in a research note on Friday, August 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Burlington Stores currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $205.32.
Burlington Stores Company Profile
Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded apparel products in the United States. The company provides fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, menswear, youth apparel, footwear, accessories, toys, gifts, and coats, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.
