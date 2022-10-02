Parametrica Management Ltd Decreases Holdings in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Parametrica Management Ltd lessened its stake in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) by 50.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,677 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 6,868 shares during the period. QUALCOMM comprises about 0.9% of Parametrica Management Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Parametrica Management Ltd’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $858,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in QCOM. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of QUALCOMM in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of QUALCOMM in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Crewe Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 444.4% in the first quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 245 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 117.1% in the first quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 267 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 58.8% in the first quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 270 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of QCOM opened at $112.98 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $126.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.01, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.61. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $112.92 and a fifty-two week high of $193.58. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $136.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $137.98.

QUALCOMM ( NASDAQ:QCOM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The wireless technology company reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.51 by $0.08. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 30.52% and a return on equity of 95.77%. The firm had revenue of $10.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.85 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.66 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 36.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 10.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st were issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.66%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.57%.

QCOM has been the subject of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $190.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $200.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Monday, June 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $250.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. DZ Bank cut shares of QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $150.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $190.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, QUALCOMM presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $193.29.

In related news, insider James J. Cathey sold 2,084 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.51, for a total transaction of $263,646.84. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 917 shares in the company, valued at approximately $116,009.67. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

