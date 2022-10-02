Parametrica Management Ltd Buys New Shares in Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W)

Parametrica Management Ltd bought a new stake in Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 8,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $395,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Elequin Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Wayfair in the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Wayfair by 102.6% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Wayfair in the first quarter valued at $111,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in Wayfair by 2,934.3% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 1,027 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in Wayfair in the first quarter valued at $139,000. 91.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE W opened at $32.55 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $66.46. The company has a market capitalization of $3.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.50 and a beta of 2.87. Wayfair Inc. has a 1 year low of $32.47 and a 1 year high of $298.00.

Wayfair ( NYSE:W Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($3.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.24) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $3.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.19 billion. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.23 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Wayfair Inc. will post -12.28 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CTO Fiona Tan sold 4,767 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.97, for a total transaction of $209,604.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 23,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,026,787.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CTO Fiona Tan sold 4,767 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.97, for a total transaction of $209,604.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 23,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,026,787.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Thomas Netzer sold 1,965 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.93, for a total transaction of $86,322.45. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 47,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,077,669.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 20,199 shares of company stock worth $993,625 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 26.81% of the company’s stock.

W has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Wayfair from $57.00 to $50.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 5th. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Wayfair in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Wayfair from $65.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 23rd. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Wayfair from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, MKM Partners started coverage on shares of Wayfair in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $96.19.

Wayfair Inc engages in the e-commerce business in the United States and internationally. The company provides approximately thirty-three million products for the home sector under various brands. It offers online selections of furniture, décor, housewares, and home improvement products through its sites, including Wayfair, Joss & Main, AllModern, Birch Lane, and Perigold brands.

