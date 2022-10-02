Paralink Network (PARA) Self Reported Market Cap Reaches $333,845.00

Paralink Network (PARA) traded down 3.4% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on October 2nd. Paralink Network has a total market cap of $333,845.00 and approximately $48,258.00 worth of Paralink Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Paralink Network has traded down 0.7% against the dollar. One Paralink Network coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0012 or 0.00000006 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Paralink Network

Paralink Network’s launch date was May 24th, 2021. Paralink Network’s total supply is 272,109,779 coins. Paralink Network’s official Twitter account is @ParalinkNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Paralink Network

According to CryptoCompare, “Paralink Network offers a multi-chain oracle platform for DeFi and other blockchain applications. Paralink Node supports Ethereum and Plasm, with more networks coming soon.Anyone can run the Paralink Node and serve as an oracle to DeFi smart contracts. Paralink oracle quorums are self-organizing, on-chain consensus networks for data streams that require higher degree of security. Relayer quorum is a set of nominated validators that perform the final oracle job validation and relay the results over bridges/xcmp. The relayer quorum is governed by PARA token holders.”

