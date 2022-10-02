Paragon 28, Inc. (NYSE:FNA) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Paragon 28, Inc. (NYSE:FNA – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the seven analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $26.43.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Paragon 28 from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on shares of Paragon 28 from $20.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Friday, August 5th.

Insider Buying and Selling at Paragon 28

In other Paragon 28 news, insider Matthew Jarboe sold 27,878 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.94, for a total transaction of $583,765.32. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 200,295 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,194,177.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Paragon 28 news, major shareholder Mvm Partners Llp sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.52, for a total transaction of $976,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 14,282,095 shares in the company, valued at approximately $278,786,494.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Matthew Jarboe sold 27,878 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.94, for a total transaction of $583,765.32. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 200,295 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,194,177.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 460,853 shares of company stock worth $8,956,861. Company insiders own 19.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Paragon 28

Paragon 28 Stock Performance

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FNA. Wasatch Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Paragon 28 during the 4th quarter valued at about $42,541,000. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Paragon 28 by 506.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 886,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,062,000 after purchasing an additional 740,003 shares during the last quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Paragon 28 during the 4th quarter valued at about $7,076,000. First Light Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Paragon 28 by 54.8% during the 1st quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 1,118,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,725,000 after purchasing an additional 395,762 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Paragon 28 during the 1st quarter valued at about $5,405,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FNA stock opened at $17.82 on Friday. Paragon 28 has a 12 month low of $12.35 and a 12 month high of $25.41. The stock has a market cap of $1.37 billion and a PE ratio of -40.50. The company has a current ratio of 3.66, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $18.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.58.

Paragon 28 (NYSE:FNA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.08). Paragon 28 had a negative net margin of 18.54% and a negative return on equity of 20.84%. The business had revenue of $42.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.84 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Paragon 28 will post -0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Paragon 28 Company Profile

Paragon 28, Inc designs, develops, distributes, and sells foot and ankle surgical systems in the United States and internationally. It offers plating systems, including gorilla plating systems, such as lisfranc, lapidus, lateral column, calcaneus slide, and naviculocuneiform (NC) fusion plating systems; baby gorilla plate-specific screws, navicular fracture plates, and 5th metatarsal hook plates; and silverback plating systems.

