Pantos (PAN) 24 Hour Volume Tops $11,914.00

Pantos (PAN) traded 4.3% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on October 2nd. Pantos has a total market cap of $55.43 million and approximately $11,914.00 worth of Pantos was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Pantos has traded 8.3% lower against the US dollar. One Pantos coin can now be purchased for about $0.0554 or 0.00000288 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0493 or 0.00000256 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 99.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0612 or 0.00000318 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.76 or 0.00009132 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000919 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00010762 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00069626 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,052.79 or 0.10644167 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Pantos Profile

Pantos’ launch date was October 2nd, 2018. Pantos’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins. Pantos’ official Twitter account is @PantosIO and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Pantos is https://reddit.com/r/pantos and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Pantos is medium.com/pantos. Pantos’ official website is pantos.io.

Pantos Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Pantos is an innovative multi-Blockchain Token system created by the BitPanda exchange team. It is an open-source scientific research project, which aims to build a Token Atomic Swap Technology (TAST) for token transfers. Through the conception of a new cross-chain transfer protocol, Pantos intends to bring all major blockchain platforms closer together. Bellow are a some of the differentiating features of the Pantos cross-chain protocol:Cross-chain token transfers(not just SWAPS);Frictionless migration / transfer of the SAME asset from one blockchain to another;(Near) real-time arbitrage, which means more stability and less volatility;Research of open source technology as a joint academic effort;Development of a high quality, open source atomic swap / transfer protocol;Setting an industry standard with an innovative multi-blockchain token system;A Blockchain Domination Index to measure PAN distribution among blockchains.”

