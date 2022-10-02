Pancake Bunny (BUNNY) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $49,097.00

Pancake Bunny (BUNNY) traded up 0.9% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on October 1st. One Pancake Bunny coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0750 or 0.00000388 BTC on exchanges. Pancake Bunny has a market cap of $1.14 million and approximately $49,097.00 worth of Pancake Bunny was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Pancake Bunny has traded down 1.4% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00004607 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded down 51.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000207 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded up 15.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.82 or 0.00045682 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000582 BTC.

RadioCaca (RACA) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Radio Caca (RACA) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $312.46 or 0.01617727 BTC.

S.S. Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.75 or 0.00034984 BTC.

Pancake Bunny Profile

Pancake Bunny (BUNNY) is a coin. It was first traded on October 23rd, 2020. Pancake Bunny’s total supply is 15,160,359 coins. Pancake Bunny’s official website is pancakebunny.finance/pool. Pancake Bunny’s official Twitter account is @PancakeBunnyFin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Pancake Bunny Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Pancake Bunny is a yield farming project aiming to complete difficult missions for cake farmers to get more cakes.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pancake Bunny directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pancake Bunny should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Pancake Bunny using one of the exchanges listed above.

