Pakcoin (PAK) Trading 0.8% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Pakcoin (PAK) traded down 0.7% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on October 1st. During the last week, Pakcoin has traded down 0.8% against the US dollar. Pakcoin has a total market capitalization of $283,744.12 and $2,864.00 worth of Pakcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Pakcoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0037 or 0.00000019 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.
Pakcoin Profile
PAK is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Pakcoin’s total supply is 68,594,750 coins and its circulating supply is 76,984,159 coins. Pakcoin’s official Twitter account is @pakcoinofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Pakcoin is www.pakcoin.io.
Buying and Selling Pakcoin
