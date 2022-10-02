Pakcoin (PAK) Hits Self Reported Market Cap of $282,710.58

Pakcoin (PAK) traded down 0.7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on October 1st. One Pakcoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0037 or 0.00000019 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Pakcoin has traded down 0.8% against the dollar. Pakcoin has a market cap of $282,710.58 and approximately $2,864.00 worth of Pakcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0607 or 0.00000314 BTC.
- UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.12 or 0.00021321 BTC.
- Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $53.03 or 0.00274534 BTC.
- DEI (DEI) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000869 BTC.
- Polymath (POLY) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001242 BTC.
- EAC (EAC) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00002715 BTC.
- XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002494 BTC.
- MonaCoin (MONA) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00002201 BTC.
- Metal Blockchain (METAL) traded 15.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00003974 BTC.
- Starcoin (STC) traded down 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0398 or 0.00000206 BTC.
Pakcoin Coin Profile
Pakcoin (CRYPTO:PAK) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Pakcoin’s total supply is 68,594,750 coins and its circulating supply is 76,984,689 coins. The official website for Pakcoin is www.pakcoin.io. Pakcoin’s official Twitter account is @pakcoinofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Pakcoin Coin Trading
It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pakcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pakcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Pakcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
