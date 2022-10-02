PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE:PAGS) Short Interest Down 26.2% in September

PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE:PAGS – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,230,000 shares, a drop of 26.2% from the August 31st total of 7,090,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,480,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.5 days. Approximately 2.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of PagSeguro Digital from $29.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of PagSeguro Digital from $22.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of PagSeguro Digital from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of PagSeguro Digital from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of PagSeguro Digital from $26.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, PagSeguro Digital presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $25.00.

Shares of NYSE:PAGS traded up $0.23 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $13.23. 2,383,732 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,370,090. The company has a market cap of $4.36 billion, a PE ratio of 17.18, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.57. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $14.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.26. PagSeguro Digital has a twelve month low of $9.45 and a twelve month high of $53.05.

PagSeguro Digital ( NYSE:PAGS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 25th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $794.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $731.04 million. PagSeguro Digital had a net margin of 10.03% and a return on equity of 18.53%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.20 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that PagSeguro Digital will post 0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in PagSeguro Digital in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in PagSeguro Digital in the 2nd quarter worth $59,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA lifted its holdings in PagSeguro Digital by 199.0% in the 2nd quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 3,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in PagSeguro Digital in the 1st quarter worth $66,000. Finally, Caption Management LLC acquired a new position in PagSeguro Digital in the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.74% of the company’s stock.

PagSeguro Digital Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides financial technology solutions and services for consumers, individual entrepreneurs, micro-merchants, and small and medium-sized companies in Brazil and internationally. The company's products and services include PagSeguro Ecosystem, a digital ecosystem that operates as a closed loop where its clients are able to address their primary day to day financial needs, including receiving and spending funds, and managing and growing their businesses; PagBank digital account, which offers banking services through the PagBank mobile app, as well as centralizes various cash-in options, functionalities, services, and cash-out options in a single ecosystem; and PlugPag, a tool for medium-sized and larger merchants that enables them to connect their point of sale (POS) device directly to their enterprise resource planning software or sales automation system through Bluetooth.

