PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE:PAGS) Short Interest Down 26.2% in September

PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE:PAGS – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,230,000 shares, a drop of 26.2% from the August 31st total of 7,090,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,480,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.5 days. Approximately 2.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of PagSeguro Digital from $29.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of PagSeguro Digital from $22.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of PagSeguro Digital from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of PagSeguro Digital from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of PagSeguro Digital from $26.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, PagSeguro Digital presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $25.00.
PagSeguro Digital Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE:PAGS traded up $0.23 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $13.23. 2,383,732 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,370,090. The company has a market cap of $4.36 billion, a PE ratio of 17.18, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.57. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $14.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.26. PagSeguro Digital has a twelve month low of $9.45 and a twelve month high of $53.05.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On PagSeguro Digital
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in PagSeguro Digital in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in PagSeguro Digital in the 2nd quarter worth $59,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA lifted its holdings in PagSeguro Digital by 199.0% in the 2nd quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 3,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in PagSeguro Digital in the 1st quarter worth $66,000. Finally, Caption Management LLC acquired a new position in PagSeguro Digital in the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.74% of the company’s stock.
PagSeguro Digital Company Profile
PagSeguro Digital Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides financial technology solutions and services for consumers, individual entrepreneurs, micro-merchants, and small and medium-sized companies in Brazil and internationally. The company's products and services include PagSeguro Ecosystem, a digital ecosystem that operates as a closed loop where its clients are able to address their primary day to day financial needs, including receiving and spending funds, and managing and growing their businesses; PagBank digital account, which offers banking services through the PagBank mobile app, as well as centralizes various cash-in options, functionalities, services, and cash-out options in a single ecosystem; and PlugPag, a tool for medium-sized and larger merchants that enables them to connect their point of sale (POS) device directly to their enterprise resource planning software or sales automation system through Bluetooth.
