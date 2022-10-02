PagerDuty (NYSE:PD) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

PagerDuty (NYSE:PD – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of -$0.12–$0.10 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of -$0.18. The company issued revenue guidance of $365.00 million-$370.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $366.13 million. PagerDuty also updated its Q3 2023 guidance to -$0.04–$0.03 EPS.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Monness Crespi & Hardt downgraded PagerDuty from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Friday, August 12th. Cowen cut their target price on PagerDuty from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on PagerDuty in a report on Thursday, July 7th. They set a buy rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. Cowen cut their target price on PagerDuty from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 2nd. Finally, Craig Hallum cut their target price on PagerDuty from $37.00 to $34.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PagerDuty currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $39.04.

PD stock opened at $23.07 on Friday. PagerDuty has a 1-year low of $21.72 and a 1-year high of $44.92. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $25.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 2.48 and a quick ratio of 2.48.

PagerDuty ( NYSE:PD Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, September 1st. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.04. PagerDuty had a negative return on equity of 45.04% and a negative net margin of 38.83%. The business had revenue of $90.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.22 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.35) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 33.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that PagerDuty will post -1.3 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Jennifer Tejada sold 975 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.02, for a total value of $27,319.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 753,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,109,931.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CFO Howard Wilson sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.69, for a total value of $533,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 451,649 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,054,511.81. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Jennifer Tejada sold 975 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.02, for a total value of $27,319.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 753,388 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,109,931.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 127,914 shares of company stock valued at $3,586,227 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 8.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Graham Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of PagerDuty by 116.3% in the 1st quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. now owns 16,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $561,000 after buying an additional 8,829 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP lifted its stake in PagerDuty by 97.9% in the second quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 19,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $489,000 after purchasing an additional 9,770 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. purchased a new position in PagerDuty in the second quarter valued at approximately $440,000. PDT Partners LLC purchased a new position in PagerDuty in the second quarter valued at approximately $365,000. Finally, Interchange Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in PagerDuty by 16.3% in the first quarter. Interchange Capital Partners LLC now owns 9,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,000 after purchasing an additional 1,281 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.58% of the company’s stock.

PagerDuty, Inc operates a digital operations management platform in the United States, Japan, and internationally. Its digital operations management platform collects data digital signals from virtually any software-enabled system or device, and leverage powerful machine learning to correlate, process, and predict opportunities and issues.

