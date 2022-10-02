Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF (BATS:PTLC) Stock Holdings Boosted by LVW Advisors LLC

LVW Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF (BATS:PTLC – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 116,347 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,196 shares during the quarter. Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF comprises 0.9% of LVW Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. LVW Advisors LLC’s holdings in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF were worth $4,370,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signaturefd LLC bought a new position in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Tcwp LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF by 264.7% during the 1st quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 855 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aspire Wealth Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $56,000.

Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of BATS:PTLC opened at $37.66 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $37.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.75.

