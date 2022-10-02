Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $10.25-$10.60 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.02. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.38 billion-$1.41 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.31 billion. Oxford Industries also updated its Q3 2022 guidance to $1.10-$1.30 EPS.

Oxford Industries Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of NYSE:OXM opened at $89.78 on Friday. Oxford Industries has a fifty-two week low of $76.21 and a fifty-two week high of $119.50. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $99.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $92.83. The company has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a PE ratio of 9.00 and a beta of 1.45.

Get Oxford Industries alerts:

Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 1st. The textile maker reported $3.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.45 by $0.16. Oxford Industries had a net margin of 13.09% and a return on equity of 32.27%. The business had revenue of $363.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $363.92 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.24 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Oxford Industries will post 10.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Oxford Industries Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 13th. Oxford Industries’s payout ratio is 22.04%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on OXM. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Oxford Industries from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. StockNews.com raised shares of Oxford Industries from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Oxford Industries from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Oxford Industries from a sell rating to a neutral rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $92.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $121.50.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Stephen S. Lanier sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.52, for a total transaction of $398,340.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 72,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,432,217.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Oxford Industries news, Director Stephen S. Lanier sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.52, for a total value of $398,340.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 72,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,432,217.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Carol B. Yancey bought 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $91.66 per share, for a total transaction of $45,830.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,530 shares in the company, valued at $140,239.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Oxford Industries

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in shares of Oxford Industries by 16.8% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 15,095 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,340,000 after acquiring an additional 2,170 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its stake in shares of Oxford Industries by 14.0% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 13,688 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,239,000 after acquiring an additional 1,685 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Oxford Industries during the 1st quarter worth about $794,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Oxford Industries by 62.5% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 8,637 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $782,000 after acquiring an additional 3,323 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PDT Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oxford Industries during the 1st quarter worth about $624,000. Institutional investors own 93.03% of the company’s stock.

About Oxford Industries

(Get Rating)

Oxford Industries, Inc, an apparel company, designs, sources, markets, and distributes products of lifestyle and other brands worldwide. The company offers men's and women's sportswear and related products under the Tommy Bahama brand; women's and girl's dresses and sportswear, scarves, bags, jewelry, and belts, as well as footwear and children's apparel and swimwear under the Lilly Pulitzer brand; and men's shirts, pants, shorts, outerwear, ties, swimwear, footwear, and accessories, as well as women and youth products under the Southern Tide brand.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Oxford Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oxford Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.