OVR Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $64.86 Million (OVR)

OVR (OVR) traded up 2.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on October 2nd. Over the last seven days, OVR has traded up 2.2% against the dollar. One OVR coin can currently be bought for $0.69 or 0.00003580 BTC on popular exchanges. OVR has a market cap of $64.86 million and $1.83 million worth of OVR was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

OVR Coin Profile

OVR was first traded on November 29th, 2020. OVR’s total supply is 94,525,509 coins. OVR’s official website is www.ovr.ai. The Reddit community for OVR is https://reddit.com/r/OVR_AR_Platform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. OVR’s official Twitter account is @OVRtheReality and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling OVR

According to CryptoCompare, “OVR is a World Scale, open-source, AR platform powered by Ethereum Blockchain. OVR makes it possible for users provided with a mobile device or smart glasses to live interactive augmented reality experiences customized in the real world.”

