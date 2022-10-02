Ovata Capital Management Ltd Invests $202,000 in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

Ovata Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 1,973 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of IEF. IFS Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. JNBA Financial Advisors purchased a new position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Elequin Capital LP purchased a new position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ:IEF traded down $0.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $95.99. 8,847,218 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,569,148. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $94.51 and a 12-month high of $116.64. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $101.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $102.51.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

About iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 2nd were given a dividend of $0.179 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $2.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.24%.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

