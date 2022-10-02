Origin Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OBNK) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Origin Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OBNK – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 406,600 shares, a growth of 29.3% from the August 31st total of 314,400 shares. Currently, 1.9% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 78,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.2 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently weighed in on OBNK. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Origin Bancorp to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Origin Bancorp to $49.00 in a report on Thursday.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Origin Bancorp

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OBNK. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Origin Bancorp by 100.0% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Origin Bancorp by 59.6% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 967 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Origin Bancorp during the first quarter worth about $42,000. Exane Derivatives purchased a new stake in shares of Origin Bancorp during the first quarter worth about $114,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Origin Bancorp during the first quarter worth about $120,000. 59.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Origin Bancorp Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of OBNK stock traded down $0.62 on Friday, hitting $38.47. The stock had a trading volume of 104,786 shares, compared to its average volume of 123,312. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $42.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.67. The company has a market cap of $915.97 million, a PE ratio of 9.36 and a beta of 0.96. Origin Bancorp has a one year low of $36.80 and a one year high of $47.58.

Origin Bancorp (NASDAQ:OBNK – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $73.72 million during the quarter. Origin Bancorp had a net margin of 31.83% and a return on equity of 14.10%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.17 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Origin Bancorp will post 3.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Origin Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 16th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.56%. Origin Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.60%.

Origin Bancorp Company Profile

Origin Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Origin Bank that provides banking and financial services to small and medium-sized businesses, municipalities, high net worth individuals, and retail clients in Texas, Louisiana, and Mississippi. It offers noninterest and interest-bearing checking accounts, savings deposits, money market accounts, and time deposits; and offers commercial real estate, construction and land development, consumer, residential real estate, commercial and industrial, mortgage warehouse, residential mortgage, and paycheck protection program loans.

Featured Articles

