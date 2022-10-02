Oregon Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ORBN) Plans $0.52 Dividend

Oregon Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ORBN – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Friday, September 30th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.52 per share on Friday, October 14th. This represents a yield of 6.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 30th.
Oregon Bancorp Stock Up 1.6 %
ORBN opened at $33.24 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $32.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.36. Oregon Bancorp has a 1 year low of $30.30 and a 1 year high of $47.40.
About Oregon Bancorp
