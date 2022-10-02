Oregon Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ORBN) Plans $0.52 Dividend

Oregon Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ORBN – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Friday, September 30th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.52 per share on Friday, October 14th. This represents a yield of 6.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 30th.

Oregon Bancorp Stock Up 1.6 %

ORBN opened at $33.24 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $32.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.36. Oregon Bancorp has a 1 year low of $30.30 and a 1 year high of $47.40.

Get Oregon Bancorp alerts:

About Oregon Bancorp

(Get Rating)

Featured Stories

Oregon Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Willamette Valley Bank that provides banking services to businesses and individuals. The company offers checking and savings accounts, retirement accounts, and certificate of deposits, as well as debit cards, cash management, money market, and digital banking services.

Receive News & Ratings for Oregon Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oregon Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.