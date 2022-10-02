Orange S.A. (NYSE:ORAN) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Orange S.A. (NYSE:ORAN – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $11.50.
Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on ORAN shares. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Orange from €11.00 ($11.22) to €13.00 ($13.27) and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Barclays decreased their target price on Orange from €10.50 ($10.71) to €10.00 ($10.20) in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Orange from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 13th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Orange from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 2nd.
Orange Trading Down 0.6 %
NYSE ORAN opened at $8.99 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.16. Orange has a 1-year low of $8.94 and a 1-year high of $12.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.97.
Orange Company Profile
Orange SA provides various fixed telephony and mobile telecommunications, data transmission, and other value-added services to customers, businesses, and other telecommunications operators in France and internationally. It operates through France; Spain and Other European Countries; The Africa and Middle East; Enterprise; International Carriers & Shared Services; and Mobile Financial Services segments.
