Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) Shares Sold by Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC

Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) by 98.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,736 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 2,352,729 shares during the quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $2,007,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oracle during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Oracle by 469.0% in the 1st quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC now owns 404 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new position in Oracle in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Exane Derivatives acquired a new position in Oracle in the 1st quarter valued at about $58,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Oracle in the 4th quarter valued at about $65,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.92% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ORCL. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Oracle from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Cowen cut their target price on shares of Oracle from $107.00 to $98.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Barclays set a $82.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. Guggenheim assumed coverage on Oracle in a report on Friday, August 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $107.00 price target for the company. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Oracle from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $88.67.

Oracle Price Performance

Oracle stock traded down $0.33 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $61.07. 9,794,421 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,750,701. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $73.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $73.95. The company has a market cap of $164.66 billion, a PE ratio of 29.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.87. Oracle Co. has a fifty-two week low of $60.78 and a fifty-two week high of $106.34.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.07). Oracle had a negative return on equity of 161.07% and a net margin of 13.15%. The company had revenue of $11.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.44 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.87 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Oracle Co. will post 4.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Oracle Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 12th will be given a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 11th. Oracle’s payout ratio is 60.95%.

About Oracle

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

