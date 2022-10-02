ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) Shares Sold by Everett Harris & Co. CA

Everett Harris & Co. CA lessened its position in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 122,414 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 4,168 shares during the period. Everett Harris & Co. CA’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $6,794,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in OKE. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of ONEOK by 40.8% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 7,797 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $457,000 after acquiring an additional 2,259 shares during the period. Bridgewater Associates LP acquired a new stake in shares of ONEOK in the fourth quarter valued at about $648,000. Eaton Vance Management lifted its stake in shares of ONEOK by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 43,054 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,919,000 after purchasing an additional 3,910 shares during the period. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA acquired a new stake in shares of ONEOK in the fourth quarter valued at about $250,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its stake in shares of ONEOK by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 49,783 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,925,000 after purchasing an additional 858 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.82% of the company’s stock.

Get ONEOK alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $81.00 to $74.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of ONEOK from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on shares of ONEOK from $71.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.64.

ONEOK Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE OKE opened at $51.24 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $22.90 billion, a PE ratio of 14.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.68. ONEOK, Inc. has a 12 month low of $50.50 and a 12 month high of $75.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $62.72.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $6 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.18 billion. ONEOK had a net margin of 7.37% and a return on equity of 26.32%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 76.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.77 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that ONEOK, Inc. will post 3.71 earnings per share for the current year.

ONEOK Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Investors of record on Monday, August 1st were issued a $0.935 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 29th. This represents a $3.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.30%. ONEOK’s payout ratio is 106.25%.

ONEOK Profile

(Get Rating)

ONEOK, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in gathering, processing, storage, and transportation of natural gas in the United States. It operates through Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments. The company owns natural gas gathering pipelines and processing plants in the Mid-Continent and Rocky Mountain regions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ONEOK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ONEOK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.