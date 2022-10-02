One Share (ONS) Price Tops $2.70

One Share (ONS) traded down 3.5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on October 1st. One One Share coin can now be bought for $2.70 or 0.00013984 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, One Share has traded 5.5% lower against the dollar. One Share has a market cap of $328,034.00 and $33,897.00 worth of One Share was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

One Share Coin Profile

One Share’s launch date was December 23rd, 2020. One Share’s total supply is 121,682 coins. One Share’s official website is onecash.finance. One Share’s official Twitter account is @AckmanMisa and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “One Share is a project that sets itself for bolder experiments on the model of Basis protocol.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as One Share directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade One Share should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase One Share using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

