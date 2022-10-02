Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) Position Increased by Trust Investment Advisors

Trust Investment Advisors raised its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY – Get Rating) by 14.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,236 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 528 shares during the quarter. Trust Investment Advisors’ holdings in Occidental Petroleum were worth $249,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of OXY. Savant Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 10,476 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $617,000 after purchasing an additional 1,009 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 36.1% in the 2nd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,506 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $442,000 after purchasing an additional 1,989 shares during the period. Western Financial Corporation acquired a new position in shares of Occidental Petroleum in the 2nd quarter valued at about $625,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new position in shares of Occidental Petroleum in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,435,000. Finally, Courier Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Occidental Petroleum in the 2nd quarter valued at about $203,000. 78.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Occidental Petroleum Stock Down 1.1 %

OXY opened at $61.45 on Friday. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a 1-year low of $26.05 and a 1-year high of $77.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.06, a P/E/G ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.83. The business has a 50 day moving average of $65.28 and a 200-day moving average of $62.28.

Occidental Petroleum Dividend Announcement

Occidental Petroleum ( NYSE:OXY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $3.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.93 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $10.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.74 billion. Occidental Petroleum had a return on equity of 60.25% and a net margin of 32.25%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.32 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post 11 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Investors of record on Monday, September 12th will be given a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 9th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.85%. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 5.13%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder Petroleum Corp /De/ Occidental sold 10,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.25, for a total value of $252,500,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 190,281,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,804,609,844.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Occidental Petroleum news, major shareholder Petroleum Corp /De/ Occidental sold 10,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.25, for a total transaction of $252,500,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 190,281,578 shares in the company, valued at $4,804,609,844.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc acquired 65,199 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $56.94 per share, with a total value of $3,712,431.06. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 179,741,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,234,503,273.54. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 19,464,884 shares of company stock valued at $1,137,123,474 over the last ninety days. 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

OXY has been the topic of a number of research reports. Tudor Pickering downgraded Occidental Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 19th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Occidental Petroleum from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Occidental Petroleum from $93.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Occidental Petroleum from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. downgraded Occidental Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.50.

Occidental Petroleum Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing.

Further Reading

