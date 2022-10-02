O2Micro International (NASDAQ:OIIM) Stock Rating Lowered by Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of O2Micro International (NASDAQ:OIIM – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. Stifel Nicolaus currently has $3.50 target price on the electronics maker’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on O2Micro International in a report on Monday, September 26th. They set a hold rating on the stock.

O2Micro International Price Performance

NASDAQ OIIM opened at $4.23 on Thursday. O2Micro International has a 1-year low of $2.85 and a 1-year high of $6.75. The company has a market capitalization of $123.26 million, a P/E ratio of 16.27 and a beta of 0.86. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $3.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.59.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On O2Micro International

O2Micro International ( NASDAQ:OIIM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The electronics maker reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.02. The firm had revenue of $22.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.63 million. O2Micro International had a return on equity of 7.98% and a net margin of 8.33%. On average, research analysts expect that O2Micro International will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of O2Micro International by 41.3% during the first quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC now owns 3,825,080 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $15,874,000 after purchasing an additional 1,118,132 shares during the last quarter. White Pine Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of O2Micro International by 151.4% during the second quarter. White Pine Capital LLC now owns 414,893 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,543,000 after purchasing an additional 249,850 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of O2Micro International by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,812,469 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $8,210,000 after purchasing an additional 148,507 shares during the last quarter. DnB Asset Management AS boosted its holdings in shares of O2Micro International by 4.6% during the second quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 2,265,370 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $8,427,000 after purchasing an additional 99,195 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of O2Micro International by 69.6% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 223,139 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $926,000 after purchasing an additional 91,588 shares during the last quarter.

O2Micro International Company Profile

O2Micro International Limited, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and markets integrated circuits and solutions for power management components and systems in China, Singapore, Taiwan, Malaysia, Korea, the Philippines, Japan, the United States, and internationally. The company offers analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits that manages and provides power for LCD and LED lighting; controls and monitors battery charging and discharging in portable electronic devices and vehicles; performs DC/DC and AC/DC conversion; and provides select and switch functionality between power sources.

